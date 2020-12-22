The Obamas Just Sent Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez This Thoughtful Christmas Gift

The Obamas’ Christmas present to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez was ~presidential~ to say the least. A-Rod took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 20, to show off the special gift to his followers.

“I got a nice book today from one of the GOATS,” the former MLB star, 45, began in a video clip. Rodriguez held a copy of former President Barack Obama’s memoir, A Promised Land, which was released in November 2020. But the 45th president of the United States didn’t just send A-Rod and his fiancée J-Lo a plain copy of the book. Inside the book’s jacket cover was a sweet message thanking the couple for their friendship. “To Jennifer and Alex, with gratitude for your friendship and support” read the note, signed by Barack himself.

Rodriguez went on to say how now he has some reading to do—and Barack’s book will take a “long time.” Which, is pretty fair: A Promised Land is 768 pages long, and details many of the former president’s experiences before and during his presidency—including stories about his marriage to Michelle Obama, his daughters Malia and Sasha, and his childhood. In his caption for his Instagram post, Rodriguez added, “What a tremendous gift from our former President. I can’t wait to immerse myself in this book! What’s on your reading list?”

While we have an idea now of what A-Rod will be up to during the holidays after cracking open Barack’s book, the Obamas’ Christmas plans seem pretty low-key, too. The former president and first lady have been spending their time at home with their daughters, who have been quarantining with their parents since early 2020. But it hasn’t only been the four of them—for a time, Malia’s longtime boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, also quarantined at home with the Obamas.

“I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly, you know, they started to get a little bored with us,” Obama said on The Bill Simmons podcast of his time quarantining at home. “Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a little while, spades.”

Barack called Malia’s British beau a “wonderful young man.” While it’s unclear if he’ll be home with the Obamas for the holidays, it seems that they’d be happy to have him.

