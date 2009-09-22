Obama On Letterman

Favorite Barack Obama quote from CBS’s The David Letterman Show last night: “It’s important to realize I was actually black before the election.” Gotta love a man with a little biting sarcasm. Although a few jokes were tossed around (like when our president congratulated Letterman on winning an Emmy..which he actually lost to Jon Stewart), the show had an air of surprising seriousness.

Obama discussed domestic policy, war, and healthcare. In reference to his health care deal, he stated that making sure millions of Americans receiving health insurance was not a “fascist” deal. Topics also included unemployment; Obama stated that 9.7 percent of America is currently unemployed, the worst number since 1983. On the troops, Obama would be asking “some very hard questions this year.”

There was also a strange bit about a heart-shaped potato, which I guess is a running Letterman joke, and perhaps something used to lighten the mood.

Regretfully, no one told us what we really wanted to know; was Michelle backstage?