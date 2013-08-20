Links To Click: Britney Spears’ Mysterious Countdown, A New Obama Dog, More

Take a break this afternoon and get caught up on the juiciest Internet news!

1. Oops, she’s done it again, Britney Spears has a surprise in store for us. Follow the countdown till the big reveal on her site. [Britneyspears]

2. Urban Outfitters Inc. posted record second quarter sales, and lucky for us, it means more Urban, Anthropologie and Free People stores are slated to open next year. [WWD]

3. Rihanna and Miley rock rattails: is Beyonce next? [Beauty High]

4. The royal baby might have some competition because there’s a new addition to the Obama clan: Sunny the Portuguese Water Dog. Finally, Bo has a baby sister. [Jezebel]

5. Take a peek inside Simon Doonan and Jonathan Adler’s groovy shelter island living room. [The Vivant]

6. What’s 26,900 square feet, pink all-over, contains 350 Barbie dolls and can be found in East Berlin? Why, it’s a life-size Barbie dreamhouse. Duh. [The Cut]

7. It’s official: Lady Gaga will be the opening act for the Video Music Awards on August 25. [YouTube]

8. Toned legs, abs and butt and just some of the reasons why you should work out in stilettos. [Daily Makeover]

MORE NEWS: Cara Delevingne’s First Song Is Really (Really!) Good: Listen Here