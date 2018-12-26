13 Ways to Turn Oatmeal Into a Luxurious Breakfast Treat

Scroll To See More Images

We don’t know about you, but we really love oatmeal. It makes for a cozy five-minute breakfast in winter months, and cold overnight oats are easy and refreshing in the summer (although, TBH, we mostly stick to hot oatmeal recipes all year). And we still can’t get over the fact that something so easy and inexpensive can be so satisfying.

That said, we know firsthand that eating the same bowl of oatmeal day in and day out can get a little tiresome. To keep from getting bored, you can flavor oats with different toppings depending on what you wake up craving. Or when you feel like taking things to the next level, you can plan ahead and whip up a pan of baked oatmeal to heat and eat for breakfast all week long.

Whether you’re a seasoned oatmeal pro or a relative newbie, ahead are some easy, clever ways to turn plain old oatmeal into a decadent breakfast treat. Try a few this week, and you may find you’re actually excited to jump out of bed in the morning.

Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal

If you like apple pie, you’ll love this sweet, slightly crunchy apple cinnamon oatmeal.

Peanut Butter Cup Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are great when you want something refreshing literally waiting for you when you wake up. And of course, chocolate and peanut butter overnight oats are even better.

Slow-Cooker Gingerbread Oatmeal

This slow-cooker oatmeal serves as a perfect make-ahead Christmas breakfast. It’s also delicious pretty much any time of year. (Who said you could only embrace the red-and-green color combo during December?)

Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

This alone is a reason to stash canned pumpkin in your pantry all year. Earthy pumpkin oats, a little maple syrup and nutty pecans are the perfect combo.

Brownie Batter Breakfast Bake

If you were looking for a way to eat brownies for breakfast without a sugar crash and serious 10 a.m. hunger, this brownie batter breakfast oatmeal bake is it.

Chocolate-Strawberry Oatmeal

It’s never too early in the day for that perfect chocolate-strawberry combination. Plus, this fruity, chocolate-y oatmeal is vegan (if that’s what you’re looking for).

Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

Everyone knows cinnamon rolls are incredible, so there’s no reason not to give this easy overnight oats recipe a whirl.

Caramelized Banana Oatmeal

Why wait an hour for banana bread to bake when you can make this equally delicious bowl of banana oats instead?

Peanut Butter-Banana Baked Oatmeal

Baked oatmeal is a great alternative to the stovetop stuff when you don’t want to cook in the morning but find yourself sick of overnight oats. Make a pan of this baked oatmeal on a Sunday, and you’ll have heat-and-eat breakfast ready to go for the whole week.

Coconut Cream Pie Overnight Oats

A little bit of coconut milk goes a really long way in flavoring these dairy-free overnight oats. Flakes of coconut and sliced banana add extra flavor and nutrients too.

Blueberry Baked Oatmeal

In addition to berries, this baked oatmeal is studded with pecans. Use fresh blueberries when they’re in season and frozen ones in colder months.

Cranberry Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies

Cookies for breakfast are a legitimately healthy option when they’re made with good-for-you ingredients like oats, bananas, applesauce and cranberries.

5-Minute Oatmeal Power Bowl

Power bowls aren’t just for lunch. These hearty oats are made with banana and chia seeds mixed in for maximum thickness, and you can top them with whatever nuts, seeds or dried fruit you’d like.

Originally posted on SheKnows.