Oasis’s Liam Gallagher Founds New Brand Pretty Green

I can’t understand half of this video because of Oasis’s lead singer Liam Gallagher’s brogue. I know that he curses. A lot. I also particularly enjoy when he picks up a black suede chukka boot and swears about how, “[bleep] tasty” it is.

The video is actually an introduction to Gallagher’s upcoming men’s clothing line Pretty Green. Due out in June, Pretty Green is a limited edition collection centered around what Gallagher perceives to be a void of masculine and wearable pieces in the menswear space. Pretty Green is a classic collection of denim, knits, outerwear, and accessories. All of the select pieces in the collection are designed by Gallagher who refuses to let anything go past him without his approval.

The line goes on sale officially in June but you can register with Pretty Green to be a part of an exclusive online sale. Pretty awesome…