Oasis Reveals New Music Video for Their Upcoming Single

Oasis released their new music video for their song, “Falling Down” off their upcoming record “Dig Out Your Soul” today. The video follows a very, “Roman Holiday” plot chronicling a princess as she rebels against her lineage. However, unlike the Audrey Hepburn version, Oasis’s princess’s idea of rebellion doesn’t involve driving a Vespa around Rome (Out. Of. Control.) but rather waking up in strange beds surrounded by drugs. The video closes with the members of Oasis rejecting a handshake from the princess (denied!) before cutting to spliced footage of the faux-princess with Prince Charles.

The video was directed by Wiz who insists the plot line was not based on any real events but is a story of his own imagination and creation. However, rumors are spreading that this is based on a real relationship between a royal figure and members of Oasis. Scandalous…

My personal favorite part is when the “princess” emerges from a seedy apartment with a headscarf, large plastic sunglasses and a trench coat. It’s definitely the most subtle disguise ever. I would not look twice at a girl wearing this blatant incognito look. However, with that said it’s still an inspiring style choice and her fitted trench is making me super excited for spring (curse you Punxsutawney Phil you rabid groundhog and your six more weeks of winter…). I’m gaga over this See by Chloe Cotton Jacket in Elizabeth Monson’s Daily Desire. My checking account isn’t as crazy about it as I am though so I’m turning to this Coated Linen/Cotton Trench Coat by Max Studio. Paired with Ray Ban Aviators for the jet setting princess or completed with oversized plastic sunglasses for the slumming debutante this trench is an immediate classic and wardrobe staple. It’s perfect for whatever regal, sketchy, every day, or one time regret activities you might be up to…

What do you think of this princess gone bad and her Oasis rumors? Share your goss with me…