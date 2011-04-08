Oakley Takes Cali to NY with Ryan Sheckler and Lots of Booze

I’m going to let you guys in on a little secret that most people who know me would probably be surprised to hear: I have a weird thing for skater boys. I can trace my obsession back to about the fifth grade, right around the time the boys in my class started wearing Jnco jeans and rocking DC shoes. There’s something about skateboarders and the whole skater culture that just intrigues me. So, needless to say, I felt like a giddy schoolgirl when I found out I’d get the chance to chat with Ryan Sheckler at Oakley‘s new Time Square store opening last night.

Ryan Sheckler is one of those boys that has the strange ability to make both guys and girls swoon. There’s no denying his obvious good looks, but he is also one of the most talented pro skateboarders around, accomplishing more in his short 21 years than I could ever dream. In the words of my guy friends, “the kid can f*%king shred.”

There was a distinct west-coast, skate vibe in the store last night, as the DJ pumped songs like Cali Swag District’s “Dougie” and passed around classic California fare like mini fish tacos. And the generous open bar definitely captured that laid-back culture that’s so synonymous with our homies out in Cali. In between all the dancing, drinking and eating, I got a chance to catch up with my boy Ryan. Read on to see what he had to say about fashion, religion his current iPod playlist and more. And make sure to click through the slides above for more of the night’s festivities.

Will you decribe your personal style for me?

My personal style is kind of a loose, relaxed fit. I just do a relaxed fit, large shirt. I just don’t like the whole tight vibe, but that’s juts my opinion. I don’t jock anyone, it’s all good they can wear whatever they want, but I like a baggier style for myself.

What is your go-to piece of clothing?

I’d say it’s just a whit v-neck and a pair of blue jeans, that’s it. I keep it pretty simple.

Do you have any rituals you do before a competition?

Yea I pray. I’m a big Christian so I believe in God and I believe the only reason I’m standing here today is because of God so I pray before I skate everyday.

Name someone who has really inspired you in your life and career

Yeah Travis Pastrana. I admire how many bones he’s broken and how many injuries he has gone through and still lives his sport die hard. And that’s kind of how I feel about my sport so I like that. It’s about commitment.

Tell me the top 3 songs on your iPod right now

Juvenile, “Ha”

Lil Wayne, “Fireman”

Lil Kee, “Buss it Wide Open”