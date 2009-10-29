Object Of Desire

Oakley Ravishing Sunglasses Breast Cancer Awareness Edition, $130, at oakley.com

Reason #1

Contrary to popular belief, sunglasses are really important for when it gets cold, and how much more iconic can you get than Oakley?

Reason #2

A fraction of the proceeds will go towards the Young Survival Coalition, which is an organization devoted to the concerns and issues of women affected by breast cancer.

Reason #3

Great for running to work in the ice-cold wind, and even better for that ski trip you’ve been dying to take.