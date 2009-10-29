Object Of Desire
Oakley Ravishing Sunglasses Breast Cancer Awareness Edition, $130, at oakley.com
Reason #1
Contrary to popular belief, sunglasses are really important for when it gets cold, and how much more iconic can you get than Oakley?
Reason #2
A fraction of the proceeds will go towards the Young Survival Coalition, which is an organization devoted to the concerns and issues of women affected by breast cancer.
Reason #3
Great for running to work in the ice-cold wind, and even better for that ski trip you’ve been dying to take.