O.A.R.’s Benj Gershman Gets Hipstamatic With His Photo Show

When New Yorkers try to explain to non-New Yorkers why exactly they’re so addicted to city life, the most common explanation I’ve found is to chalk it up to the culture. And it’s true between dining out options, galleries and hole-in-the-wall who knows what, culture oozes from every block of Manhattan. But the best cultural nights are ones that bring together the best of several forces, and last night was one such scenario with O.A.R.’s bassist, Benj Gershman, putting on a show of his photographs at the Morrison Hotel Gallery complete with a private concert downstairs following the exhibit.

I headed down to the Lower East Side with the StyleCaster crew to pay homage to Benj’s latest creative outlet, which ended up rocking it just as much as his music. A mix of black and white concert pics taken on tour and scenic shots from the band’s escapades around the country were on display to provide a little intellectual discussion amongst the dive-bar-meets-indie-music-set while they sipped on their wine from plastic cups. Perhaps the best of the show (or at least my personal favorites) were the shots taken on Benj’s iPhone using the “Hipstamatic” app and printed straight onto metal proof that Apple is taking over the world? Well, maybe just evidence that artists are finding new creative ways to utilize developing technology. A splattering of Manzanita wood sculptures created by Benj’s uncle Doug “Neehar” Chesler topped off the rustic-meets-rock’n’roll vibe of the show.

On his passion for photography, which has only really been cultivated over the past decade, Benj told me “It’s fun and it’s challenging, and I really like to have visual memories of things that are pleasing to the eye. When I see images that I like, they make me happy, just like music does.”

What I really wanted to know, though, was what’s next for the band besides the fact that they go back on tour starting in Tampa September 15. “I’m learning how to do metal sculpture. My grandfather was a metal sculpture artist and I saved all the tools after he died,” Benj said, although he noted that it wouldn’t be a few years until we get to see his work. In the meantime, we’ll happily take it back to the ’90s it is so on trend right now, and get “Crazy Game of Poker” back into our iPod rotations.

To see more of O.A.R., check out our video interview with Benj and lead singer Marc Roberge from our Stay Extraordinary series.