NYLON x Kinder Aggugini for MACY’S Launch: Party Snaps

Last night, NYLON Magazine celebrated the launch of MACY’S new collection from Italian-born, London-based designer Kinder Aggugini at the world-famous department store’s Herald Square location. Legendary DJ duo The Misshapes were in attendance, providing an amazing soundtrack for the night’s festivities behind the 1’s and 2’s.

Live models were used as an animated center piece for the launch party, wearing designs from the brand new collection and posing near a somewhat cozy set up, specifically created in honor of this new line of women’s wear.

Fellow NYLON Magazine readers and MACY’S shoppers also enjoyed getting first dibs on picking out their favorite items on the shop floor, while cocktails and hors d’ouveres were served throughout the night. To take a first-hand look of the latest collection to hit a MACY’S store (hopefully) near you, browse through the photos in the gallery above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.