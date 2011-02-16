Nylon Summer Tour in New York Tonight

The Nylon Summer Tour is coming through New York tonight! Patrick Wolf, Living Things, Plastiscines, and Jaguar Love will be playing at Highline Ballroom at 7PM tonight.

Dictating everything hip and on the rise, Nylon has compiled a list of its favorite young artists that you should probably know (but won’t know until they’re “passé” in the eyes of Nylon). I kind of imagine Nylon to be like the coolest outcast of high school– the dark brooding type in a leather jacket who doesn’t do anything but lean on walls and judge people as they pass. (That’s a compliment by the way coming from the gawky girl with braces until sophomore year.) Emulate them all you want; you better heed their premonitions of what’s about to be hot lest you get burned.

You can buy tickets here and see more behind the scenes footage such as this video of Patrick Wolf playing with a pigeon here. I don’t know if it’s the cloak or what, but I really want Patrick Wolf to have a cameo in the next Harry Potter movie…