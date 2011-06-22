StyleCaster
NYLON Music Issue Launch: Party Snaps

NYLON Magazine celebrated the launch of their latest Music Issue last night in New York City at trendy hotspot Mister H. Hosts of the evening included cover star Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine and NYLON Editor-In-Chief Marvin Scott Jarrett. If you were one of the lucky ones to maneuver yourself out of the tightly-packed club and up to the Penthouse at the Mondrian SoHo Hotel, you might have actually seen the two at the soiree!

With DJ Josh Madden manning the electro-decks, the pretty faces from the Downtown NYC scene came to dance out their midweek blues, drink some cocktails from Kanon Organic Vodka and create some Midsummer magic.

To see who made it out to last night’s event, take a peak at the photos in the slideshow above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.

The Misshapes' Geordon Nicol (right) and friend were just a few of the music lovers that made it to last night's NYLON Music Issue Launch Party at the Mondrian SoHo Hotel

Did DJ Josh Madden join a Seattle garage rock band circa 1991 that no one knows about?

Grinning is for winning

NYLON's Emily Temple and amigo pose for a quick snap

FACT: Blogger Joey Ng had the best summertime romper on last night!

Do the pretty girl rock: Alyssa Vingan, Andrea Uku, Michelle Halpern and Kerry Pieri

This kid told me his name but I've already forgot what it is. So now I will refer to him as "Mr. Sassy Pants"

NYLON's Ellen Carpenter, Holly Siegel and Faran Krentcil with friend celebrate the launch of their latest issue with a few drinks

