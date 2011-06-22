NYLON Music Issue Launch: Party Snaps

NYLON Magazine celebrated the launch of their latest Music Issue last night in New York City at trendy hotspot Mister H. Hosts of the evening included cover star Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine and NYLON Editor-In-Chief Marvin Scott Jarrett. If you were one of the lucky ones to maneuver yourself out of the tightly-packed club and up to the Penthouse at the Mondrian SoHo Hotel, you might have actually seen the two at the soiree!

With DJ Josh Madden manning the electro-decks, the pretty faces from the Downtown NYC scene came to dance out their midweek blues, drink some cocktails from Kanon Organic Vodka and create some Midsummer magic.

To see who made it out to last night’s event, take a peak at the photos in the slideshow above!

