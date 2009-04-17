NYLON Magazine Launches Record Label with The Plastiscines

Today Nylon Magazine launched its own record label NYLON Records. This is probably the most natural thing in the world as Nylon has been the platform for virtually all things Indie from bands to brand and leverage them into the public eye.

Nylon’s first pet project? Helping The Plastiscines release their single Barcelona. If you’re unfamiliar The Plastiscines are a group of FemBots female rockers gaining major exposure for not only their perfectly imperfect Hipster style but also their musical talent.

To preview their next song, check out this commercial of The Plastiscines making their new album and their single Barcelona will be released on iTunes on April 21st.