NYLON goes Digital

This morning Nylon sent out an email to subscribers announcing that they’ve gone digital. What exactly does that mean? Basically instead of getting your magazine in the mail every month, you’ll get a link to view the magazine online.

Not only can you actually flip the pages, but you can actually click the links to all of those cool brands, bands, and more that Nylon turns you on to. AND all of their editorials are zoom-able, which this month means that close-up of Lindsay Lohan becomes larger than life, or at least as large as your screen.