StyleCaster
Share

10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Spring 2018

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Spring 2018

by
STYLECASTER | New York Fashion Week Spring 2018 | Runway Trends
40 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/IMAXTREE

With one fashion week down and three more to go (London, Milan, and Paris), we’re recapping some of our favorite trends from last week’s shows in New York. We saw a handful of themes reappear on the runway again this season—from western wear and strong shoulders to bold, maximalist pieces—but we’re most psyched for the new trends that made their big debut.

MORE: 30 Outfits to Wear While Transitioning to Fall

We saw a variety of silhouettes, geometric cutouts, designer denim, tassels galore and pops of lavender and yellow. Scroll through the slideshow to see the top 10 trends from New York Fashion Week that we can’t wait to wear next spring and summer.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 40
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Mellow Yellow

Stop thinking that you "can't" wear yellow or that yellow doesn't look good on you, because it's going to be one of the biggest color trends for spring and summer! We saw it all over the runway, and we can't wait to add this sunny hue to our wardrobe.

Creatures of Comfort

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Mellow Yellow

Alice + Olivia

Photo: Imax Tree
Mellow Yellow
Mellow Yellow

Rosie Assoulin

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Mellow Yellow

Prabal Gurung

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Sequin Party

This season was all about maximalism with bold prints, all over embellishments and lots and lots of sequin! From all over sequin gowns, to small embellishments, sequin will be your spring and summer go-to statement piece.

Carolina Herrera

 

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Sequin Party

Sally LaPointe

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Sequin Party

Robert Rodriguez

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Sequin Party

Badgley Mischka

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Holy Tassels

On the runway this season we still saw a large amount of ruffles, fringe and raw edges, but one of our favorite new SS 18 trends are tassels! They are a fun embellishment to any ensemble this year.

Ulla Johnson

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Holy Tassels

Calvin Klein

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Holy Tassels

Marchesa

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Holy Tassels

Diane Von Furstenberg

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Lady Lavender

Stock up on your lavender pieces for spring and summer, because it'll be a close second in color trends to yellow!

Michael Kors

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Lady Lavender

Tibi

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Lady Lavender

Victoria Beckham

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Lady Lavender

Alice + Olivia

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Designer Denim

The Candian Tuxedo just got a major fashion update this season—we saw several (some unexpecting) designers put their own take on jeans and denim jackets this season.

Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Designer Denim

Veronica Beard

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Designer Denim

Calvin Luo

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Designer Denim

Public School

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Suited Up

Dressing down is out, normcore is a thing of the (semi) past, and dressing up and suits are in! We love the idea of the power suit for work, date night or anything in between.

Derek Lam

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Suited Up

Gabriela Hearst

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Suited Up

Tracey Reese

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Geometric Cut-Outs

The cold shoulder trend has evolved for summer and spring, and we saw a lot of cool-girl geometric cut outs. These a new way to show off the skin, and we're really into it!

Marissa Webb

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Geometric Cut-Outs

Linder

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Geometric Cut-Outs

Milly

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Geometric Cut-Outs

Rosie Assoulin

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Geometric Cut-Outs

Self-Portrait

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Bold Graphic Prints

Prints are in, and bigger the better! We saw a lot of all-over print outfits, mixing of bold prints and even a large variety of abstract prints.

Veronica Beard

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Bold Graphic Prints

Tracy Reese

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Bold Graphic Prints

Cynthia Rowley

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Bold Graphic Prints

Marc Jacobs

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
The Naked Dress

Sheer was everywhere this season and we're fully embracing 'The Naked Dress' look. This trend might be the most bold yet, but styled with a jacket, a slip or jeans, the sheer dress can act as a great light layering piece for spring and summer.

Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
The Naked Dress

Libertine

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
The Naked Dress

Prabal Gurung

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
The Naked Dress

Dennis Basso

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Where's My Fanny?

Practical? Yes. Fashionable? Oh you bet! Who really would have thought that fanny packs would make their comeback on the runway? They have been seen on celebs and bloggers the past few months, but when we saw a decent amount on the SS 18 runway, we knew this trend was back with a bang.

Marc Jacobs

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Where's My Fanny?

Noon by Noor

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Where's My Fanny?

Vivienne Tam

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Where's My Fanny?

Zimmerman

Photo: Imax Tree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 5 Best Foundations for Mature Skin

The 5 Best Foundations for Mature Skin
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • Mellow Yellow
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
  • STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved from SS18 New York Fashion Week
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share