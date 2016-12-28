The Top 10 Trends from New York Fashion Week Spring 2017

Scroll To See More Images

The spring trends are in from New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2017 shows, and we’ve got a good idea of what we’ll be wearing in the coming season—once we finally come out the other side of the cold weather, that is.

While many brands experimented with a “see-now-buy-now” format this season—Tom Ford, Thakoon, Rebecca Minkoff, and Ralph Lauren among them—the vast majority still did things the old-fashioned way, giving us a chance to preview their wares six months before they land in stores. Some of the trends that dominated 2016—off-the-shoulder styles, Vetements-style hoodies—are still kicking, but weren’t nearly as ubiquitous this time around. That said, there will still be plenty of bare clavicles, thanks to slouchy, one-shoulder pieces and a wave of skimpy bra tops, and athleisure’s influence still reigned at brands with sportswear in their DNA, such as DKNY, Lacoste, and Alexander Wang.

Below, see the top ten trends that emerged at NYFW. We know which ones we’re excited to shop—how about you?

Super Stripes

Bold, bright, and brilliantly textured, spring’s stripes are a jolt of energy in a sea of classic Bretons. And while they came in all shades of the rainbow this season, our favorites were those that featured graphic primary colors anchored down with some polished black (naturally, Rosie Assoulin’s sequin shirtdress was another standout of the week).

Garden Party

I know, I know: groundbreaking. But in all seriousness, the season’s florals felt fresh in their unabashed femininity, blooming up and down long, tiered skirts, ruffled jumpsuits, and voluminous sleeves.

Bra Tops

For those with ample confidence (and not-so-ample cleavage), there will be endless opportunities next spring to take the crop-top trend to its logical conclusion and skip the “top” part all together. Lingerie-like pieces were paired with evening skirts, cropped jeans, slinky suits, and more at shows as varied as Alexander Wang, Tory Burch, and Oscar de la Renta. With a few months yet till they hit the shelves, we at least have plenty of time to start working on our abs in preparation.

Shades of Blue

One of the easiest colors to wear was also one of the most popular across the board this season—which should come as some relief to those need a break from black and white but aren’t quite ready to heed designers’ calls for orange as a new neutral. From the palest seafoam to the richest cerulean, blues are a tune everyone can sing.

Bad Girls’ Club

More-is-more maximalism plus a DGAF attitude is shaping up to be the quickest ticket to the cool kids’ table this spring. The references may have been wide and varied—glam rock and rave culture at Marc Jacobs, rockabilly rebels at Coach, louche tropical vibes at Baja East—but ultimately, the same young, wild, and free spirit ran through some of the best shows of the week.

Updated Oxfords

The classic striped button-down has been turned on its head (sometimes quite literally) this season, with designers adding flounces, slashing shoulders, and super-sizing the silhouette, stripping it of any stale, corporate connotations in the process. It’s a look that pays homage to tradition, but shows you’re not too concerned with playing by the rules.

Neon

Is it just us, or is the future looking especially bright? Designers dipped their toes back into fluorescent waters for spring, both for day (DKNY, 3.1 Phillip Lim) and for night (Delpozo, Jason Wu). While the high-wattage look may seem like a lot IRL, DKNY’s neutral-colored layers and athleisure vibe suggested a wearable way to try out the trend at home.

Rufflemania

Frills were BIG at NYFW, both in terms of proportion (some looked capable of swallowing models whole) and in terms of popularity (you’d be harder pressed to find a show that didn’t feature a little bit of flounce). The styles we’re most eager to get a hold of, though, were those that balanced the femininity with a little sleekness or ease—think asymmetrical dresses, one-shoulder tops, and voluminous skirts styled as effortlessly as a pair of jeans.

All Tied Up

Laces: no longer just for your sneakers. Thanks to this season’s runways, there will be plenty of creative ways to strap up for spring, both subtle (Kaelen’s spliced shirts and suede dresses) and in-your-face (Alexander Wang’s bare, belted waists; Milly’s criss-cross arm ties).

Cool Khaki

“Beige” stopped being a synonym for “boring” the second Kim Kardashian slithered into Band-aid-colored bodycon, and this spring, neutral hues will be especially widespread. At Dion Lee, the timeless trench silhouette got transformed into tailored, slit-shoulder jackets and belted skirt-pants, while at Ulla Johnson and Creatures of the Wind, khaki’s sometimes-utilitarian feel was nixed by nipped waists and femme ruffles.