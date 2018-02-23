StyleCaster
10 Trends We Loved from New York Fashion Week Fall 2018

10 Trends We Loved from New York Fashion Week Fall 2018

STYLECASTER | NYFW Fall/Winter 2018 Runway Trend Report
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone, and we’re still daydreaming about the gorgeous gowns from Christian Siriano, the showstopping power suits at Marc Jacobs, and colorful animal prints at Tom Ford. This season was exciting and bold, and one that filled a maximalist’s heart.

Ahead, we recap 10 of our favorite trends from the runways this season. Some things we expected to resurface—such as statement sequins and bold prints—but we also welcomed back some retro trends this season, including colorful tights and two-toned color-blocked items (we personally love the red-and-pink color combo), and we also pretty much said goodbye to millennial pink and hello to newer hues such as magenta and rust.

Click through the slideshow to see our top NYFW trend selects and which designers perfectly showcased the looks.

1 of 39
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Plaids

We are mad for plaid and happy it's not going anywhere for fall. We saw lots of colorful oversized and micro plaid prints, and we feel like plaid is going to replace our current stripe obsession.

Matthew Adams Dolan

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Plaids

Tanya Taylor

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Plaids

Lela Rose

Photo: Lela Rose
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Plaids

Zero + Maria Cornejo

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Plaids

Michael Kors

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Plaids

Marc Jacobs

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Magenta

Holy magenta! We loved the bold pop of color on the runway this season, and it's the perfect hue to mix and match with everything in your closet. We're claiming it as our newest statement color.

Claudia Li

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Magenta

Carolina Herrera

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Magenta

Alexander Wang

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
The Bustier Bodice

Move over, deep-V, because we have a new neckline in town, and it's the bustier bodice. A handful of designers created dresses with the sweetheart neckline but kicked things up a notch with lace bodices. Hello, date night look!

Tadashi Shoji

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
The Bustier Bodice

Lanyu

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
The Bustier Bodice

Brock Collection

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Red + Pink

We have never loved a color combo as much as the new red and pink obsession. It's a nod to the ’80s, and this retro combo was all over the runways in New York.

Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Red + Pink

Bibhu Mohapatra

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Red + Pink

Creatures of Comfort

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Fur Accents

Fur coats have been trending the past few seasons and are still going strong, but this fall we expect to focus on the little details with fur accents.

Tanya Taylor

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Fur Accents

Marc Jacobs

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Fur Accents

Sally LaPointe

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Fur Accents

Michael Kors

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Fur Accents

Anna Sui

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Statement Bows

There was nothing minimal about the Fall 2018 runway this year. Everything was oversized, embellished, and #Extra—and we loved it. Our newest must-have? Statement bows.

Christian Cowan

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Statement Bows

Marcel Ostertag

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Statement Bows

Marcel Ostertag

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Rust

Kiss millennial pink goodbye, and say hello to her cooler older sister, rust. We saw deeper hues of the pinks and reds color families on the runway this season, and this one is one of our newest color obsessions.

Dion Lee

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Rust

Sies Marjan

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Rust

Ulla Johnson

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Animal Prints

Neutral animal prints were so 2017. Colorful animal prints stormed the runways this season, and we're proclaiming that, yes, everyone really does need a colorful leopard suit. It's a necessity, right?

Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Animal Prints

Adam Selman

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Animal Prints

Vaquera

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Animal Prints

Zadig & Voltaire

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Polka Dots

If bold animal prints aren't your thing, maybe the polka-dot phenomenon will be! Many designers incorporated polka dots of all sizes into their looks this season.

Creatures of Comfort

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Polka Dots

Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Polka Dots

Naeem Khan

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Sequin Suits

Sequins are sticking around, and we're loving the transition from spring's sequin dresses to sequin suits for fall. These suits are definitely business-casual approved.

Malan Breton

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Sequin Suits

Greta Constantine

Photo: Imax Tree
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Sequin Suits

Marcel Ostertag

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Tights

Love 'em or hate 'em, colorful tights made quite the impression on the runway. We saw designers layering them with contrasting colors or even adding embellishments or prints to tights for that extra "wow" factor.

Jeremy Scott

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Tights

Anna Sui

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 10 Trends We Loved From New York Fashion Week Fall 2018
Colorful Tights

Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

share