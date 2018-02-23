10 Trends We Loved from New York Fashion Week Fall 2018

Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone, and we’re still daydreaming about the gorgeous gowns from Christian Siriano, the showstopping power suits at Marc Jacobs, and colorful animal prints at Tom Ford. This season was exciting and bold, and one that filled a maximalist’s heart.
Ahead, we recap 10 of our favorite trends from the runways this season. Some things we expected to resurface—such as statement sequins and bold prints—but we also welcomed back some retro trends this season, including colorful tights and two-toned color-blocked items (we personally love the red-and-pink color combo), and we also pretty much said goodbye to millennial pink and hello to newer hues such as magenta and rust.
Click through the slideshow to see our top NYFW trend selects and which designers perfectly showcased the looks.
Colorful Plaids
We are mad for plaid and happy it's not going anywhere for fall. We saw lots of colorful oversized and micro plaid prints, and we feel like plaid is going to replace our current stripe obsession.
Matthew Adams Dolan
Lela Rose
Magenta
Holy magenta! We loved the bold pop of color on the runway this season, and it's the perfect hue to mix and match with everything in your closet. We're claiming it as our newest statement color.
Claudia Li
The Bustier Bodice
Move over, deep-V, because we have a new neckline in town, and it's the bustier bodice. A handful of designers created dresses with the sweetheart neckline but kicked things up a notch with lace bodices. Hello, date night look!
Tadashi Shoji
Red + Pink
We have never loved a color combo as much as the new red and pink obsession. It's a nod to the ’80s, and this retro combo was all over the runways in New York.
Christian Siriano
Fur Accents
Fur coats have been trending the past few seasons and are still going strong, but this fall we expect to focus on the little details with fur accents.
Tanya Taylor
Statement Bows
There was nothing minimal about the Fall 2018 runway this year. Everything was oversized, embellished, and #Extra—and we loved it. Our newest must-have? Statement bows.
Christian Cowan
Rust
Kiss millennial pink goodbye, and say hello to her cooler older sister, rust. We saw deeper hues of the pinks and reds color families on the runway this season, and this one is one of our newest color obsessions.
Dion Lee
Colorful Animal Prints
Neutral animal prints were so 2017. Colorful animal prints stormed the runways this season, and we're proclaiming that, yes, everyone really does need a colorful leopard suit. It's a necessity, right?
Tom Ford
Polka Dots
If bold animal prints aren't your thing, maybe the polka-dot phenomenon will be! Many designers incorporated polka dots of all sizes into their looks this season.
Creatures of Comfort
Sequin Suits
Sequins are sticking around, and we're loving the transition from spring's sequin dresses to sequin suits for fall. These suits are definitely business-casual approved.
Malan Breton
Colorful Tights
Love 'em or hate 'em, colorful tights made quite the impression on the runway. We saw designers layering them with contrasting colors or even adding embellishments or prints to tights for that extra "wow" factor.
Jeremy Scott
