10 Trends We Loved from New York Fashion Week Fall 2018

Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone, and we’re still daydreaming about the gorgeous gowns from Christian Siriano, the showstopping power suits at Marc Jacobs, and colorful animal prints at Tom Ford. This season was exciting and bold, and one that filled a maximalist’s heart.

Ahead, we recap 10 of our favorite trends from the runways this season. Some things we expected to resurface—such as statement sequins and bold prints—but we also welcomed back some retro trends this season, including colorful tights and two-toned color-blocked items (we personally love the red-and-pink color combo), and we also pretty much said goodbye to millennial pink and hello to newer hues such as magenta and rust.

Click through the slideshow to see our top NYFW trend selects and which designers perfectly showcased the looks.