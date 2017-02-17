Let’s be serious: The real reason we so eagerly await fashion week isn’t the shows. Sure, we’re definitely excited to see the clothes that come down the runway (and the beauty looks backstage), but instead, it’s the circus of editors, bloggers, and industry influencers alike—and what they’re wearing—that give us life. Yep: The next eight days are ripe for major winter outfit inspiration, which is good news for anyone that had to dust off their snow boots this week.

And no longer is the fashion calendar concentrated at the tents: These days, you’re just as likely to get some outfit inspo from a model leaving a casting on Greene Street in SoHo as you are if you’re posted up at Pier 59, waiting for the next show to start. Now that New York Fashion Week is officially underway, we’re highlighting the most inspiring outfits that you’ll be bookmarking all week long. The best NYFW street style from the fall 2017 season, ahead!