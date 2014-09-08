29 Gorgeous Street Style Photos By Adam Katz Sinding

The style set has come out in droves for this week’s fashion spectacle shows and we’ve been tracking their every move—especially when it comes to what they’ve been wearing. To really celebrate our street style obsession, we’ve decided to enlist the folks capturing these amazing style moments by enlisting five different photographers to shoot this season’s sidewalk stars over the next five days, all with their own personal spin.

The way that each photographer chooses to shoot—closely cropped or from a distance, head-on or in motion, heavily saturated or underexposed—can make or break an outfit shot, and can offer viewers immediate clues as to who’s behind the lens.

And similar to the fashion-bait they capture, street style photographers have become headline-making names in their own right. After all, we were all shocked when Scott Schuman and Garance Dore parted ways last month, and just this week street style fans were sad to learn that Tommy Ton is shuttering his blog.

To kick off our 5 Day: 5 Photographers series featuring the best street style of New York Fashion Week, we’ve got 29 glorious shots from Adam Katz Sinding of Le 21emè. On Day 1 he managed to capture major trends we will definitely be trying including incredible statement clutches, chic ways to sport the athletic-chic trend, and some of the most stylish pregnant women we’ve ever seen. Check out the gallery to see some seriously inspiring outfits, and be sure to come back every day to see what the rest of our photographers find!