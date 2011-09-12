NYFW SS 2012: Yigal Azrouël’s Cut25 Revisits Surf & the 80s

By the time we had a chance to chat with designer Yigal Azroul about his first-ever presentation for his contemporary Cut25 line (he’s been showing his eponymous line at Fashion Week for years), we had already fallen in love with the easy silhouettes and poppy colors of the Spring collection.

Featuring oversized visors, Cut25 x Frye shoes, custom jewelry from Holst + Lee, and Thierry Lasry custom eyewear, the collection included bright colorblocking, classic silhouettes retweaked in fun colors, textures of over-dyed lace and double faced cotton, and a few allover prints. “I was inspired by the early 80s, surfers, Mary Tyler Moore for this collection,” Azroul tells us. He also discussed the artist Man-Ray’s solarization techniques, which for him was a point of inspiration as well.

Azroul revealed that the decision to have a presentation this season stemmed from his desire for people to see the line presented in this context, to “really understand the point of what it’s about.”

Click through to see a few of my snapshots from the presentation!

