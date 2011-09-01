NYFW SS 2012: Rachel Comey’s Bold Prints & Accessories

I didn’t know much about Rachel Comey prior to seeing the designer’s show last evening, except for the immense popularity of her shoes. So, I was pleasantly surprised when she presented a varied but still cohesive collection of spring attire that women everywhere will definitely snatch up. Chic dresses in different textures and smartly layered looks were only the beginning. Click through to see some of our favorite looks.

Her use of accessories, such as hats and sunglasses on many of the models, helped set a warm tone that allowed everyone to escape from the dismal weather outside. In fact, one of my favorite pieces was a bathing suit, with a printed image of a landscape by French artist Rosemarie Auberson.

The show was well-attended, and the front row featured some of our favorite style stars like everyone’s favorite man-repelling blogger Leandra Medine, and Nylon’s resident fashionistaDani Stahl.

Photos via Imaxtree.