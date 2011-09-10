NYFW SS 2012: Patterns and Texture Galore At rag & bone

I, like many other members of the fashion community, am in the midst of a serious and deep love affair with rag & bone. If I’m not careful, their spring 2012 collection could easily become my bank account’s downfall.Marcus Wainwright and David Neville created a collection that perfectly achieved the difficult balance between trendy and sophisticated. Long asymmetrical tops, a fluttering of neon stripes and accents, and gravelly patterns that create a wonderful illusion of texture define rag & bone’s spring collection.

In matching opposing patterns and introducing pops of orange into purple ensembles, rag & bone ensured the avid attention of their audience as we never knew what could come down the runway next. The key to rag & bone’s success is their ability to take avant garde style and tailor it to meet the modern woman’s needs. Wainwright and Neville take every one’s favorite maxi skirt and, with some expert tailoring, revolutionize the piece, creating layers and varying lengths. This is just one example of the many details that make their spring collection extraordinary. Click through to see our favorite looks from the rag & bone show.

What are your thoughts on the new collection?

Photos courtesy of iMAX TREE