NYFW SS 2012: Movements and Geometry at 3.1 Phillip Lim

Always one of the highlights of New York Fashion Week for me, the 3.1 Phillip Lim show took place yesterday on West street in Lower Manhattan. Inspired by the “freedom and fragility” of kites, the collection masterfully combines elements from active wear and geometric shapes into a sleek and flowing presentation of the clothes you’ll want to own next Spring.

The silhouettes themselves haven’t strayed too far from Lim’s outstanding Fall ’11 collection, which included the slim leather shirts and two-tone pants seen on many editors this fashion week. But Lim has lightened the colors and fabrics for Spring, imbuing the looks with more movement and volume by adding sheer and lightweight inserts and panels to his tailored separates. The palette was one of pale neutrals, punctuated by touches of pink leather and a diluted shade of lemon yellow.

Racer back tanks and side zipper mesh trousers add a sporty feel to the collection, but Lim’s nod to athletic wear is much looser than Alexander Wang‘s, and perhaps more wearable.

Click through to see my pictures from the show, and try not to fall in love with all the looks!