NYFW SS 2012: Lulu Frost Takes Her Jewels To The Beach

At her New York Fashion Week presentation, Jewelry designer Lulu Frost embraced the “Endless Summer” theme, showing her Spring collection on models wearing adorable retro swimsuits and lounging on beach chairs. The cult 1966 surf film of the same name was screen and handpainted surfboards by Sam Brigham filled the room.

We’ve been fans of the New-York based designer Lisa Salzer for years, and this season is no exception. Delicate chains mixed with semi-precious stones and statement metals create a bold and pretty picture for Spring. You may not want to wear all your Lulu Frost jewels at once, but in case you do…these pictures might just prove that in some cases, more is more.

