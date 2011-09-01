NYFW SS 2012: Johnny Weir Talks Glamour & Green Eyeliner

As previously mentioned, I had the pleasure of chatting with Johnny Weir yesterday at the Chris Benz presentation, where he was beaming with pride over the designer’s most recent collection. “Chris’s show has been the highlight of my fashion week. He’s one of my best friends, and it’s always such a proud moment to see what he has done. He constantly inspires me. He inspires all of our friends to be more glamorous, and more put together,” he said. With Johnny’s eccentric style and Chris’s trademark hair (you never know what color it will be, but it will most likely be neon), this is an amazing pair of best friends and I would to be a fly on the wall for some of their conversations.

Aside from supporting his friends, Johnny has stayed busy. He just finished filming the second season of his reality show, Be Good Johnny Weir, and he happily announced that he is the new face for a Mac Cosmetics holiday campaign. Oh, and he’s still skating, and actually just got back from a show in Japan. If you’re a good Johnny fan at all, you know how much he loves Japan. Today, he actually walked in designer Indashio’s show, who appeared and won on the first season of ill fated VH1 reality show Glam God.

But things are somewhat relaxed for Johnny – even with packed schedule, he’s taking it easy as of late. “I’m just trying to rock some big hair and some green eyeliner,” he giggles. Oh, Johnny.

