NYFW SS 2012: Gilles Mendel on the His Latest Success

It’s safe to say that this has truly been Gilles Mendel‘s year. The designer and heir apparent ofJ. Mendel is floored by everything that has been happening to him, namely being honored at the National Design Awards in Washington, D.C. this past Tuesday, where he was presented with the year’s Fashion Design Award. Oh, and he also got to have lunch with Michelle Obama. “I had no idea where I would be where I am today. It’s a dream come true,” he said graciously.

The collection that he showed yesterday truly showed why the designer received such a prestigious award. “I was very much inspired by the Baroque modern style of Dorothy Draper, and thought that this sort of old Hollywood, regency moment would translate very well into the collection,” he explained to me an hour before the models stormed the runway.

And while humble, he certainly realizes his extraordinary talent.”I have a second nature with those gowns and dresses,” he said, “In the finale you will see four or five modern ways to do gowns.” Be sure to check out the latest show and admire what he has done.

Image via Sipa

