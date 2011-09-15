NYFW SS 2012 Emerging Trend: Metallic Madness

Another New York Fashion Week has come and gone in the blink of an eye. And as we sit here sobbing at our desks – wait, who are we kidding, the last day of fashion week is like a mini-celebration here. We can finally get back onto semi-normal schedules that don’t involve running around all over the city like crazy people every day, all perked up on gallons of caffeine. Now we can sit back, relax and enjoy the fashion weeks of London, Milan and Paris from the comfort of our own computer screens, watching all of the awesome (and some not so awesome) trends unfold for the Spring 2012 season.

We’ve already begun to spot a few key trends emerging here in New York City that we will be keeping our eyes peeled for in the coming weeks of fashion frenzy. One of the dominating trends we noted over the past few days were the pops of metallics making appearances all over the runways. Thakoon executed this impeccably, with shiny gold and silver striping dashed across brocade dresses and bright separates. Another standout was Prabal Gurung, who made a killer pair of of pants that looked as if purple metallic paint was dripping down the thighs.

Click above for our favorite lustrous ensembles from New York Fashion Week. Maybe I’m being a bit biased (I tend to be attracted to shiny things) but these have totally got me yearning to throw a little metallic sheen into my Spring wardrobe – how about you?