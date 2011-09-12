NYFW SS 2012: Catching Up with Margherita Missoni

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week is great for so many reasons, but a highlight is always catching up with some of the power players there to support friends and colleagues. I chatted with the gorgeous (as usual) Margherita Missoni during the Rachel Roy presentation.

Fresh off the overwhelming response to the debut of the Missoni for Target collection, she was thrilled about the successful partnership. “We knew it was going to be crazy. Target is such a powerful force,” she said, “And when a collaboration goes the way you want it go, it’s amazing.”The secret to the Missoni for Target line’s success probably lies in the fact that it is true to the original brand’s identity. The iconic patterns and knitwear are both present, just more accessible. “It’s understandable to everyone in America,” she noted.

The fashionista’s busy schedule as of late has prevented her from attending many shows this season, and she was particularly bummed that she had to miss Rag & Bone. The contrast between the British label and Missoni’s work is one of the reasons she loves it so much. “I really like what they have been doing. I really like brands that make things that are really different from what we make, because that’s what I’m going to buy in the end.”