NYFW SS 2012: The Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week

One of our favorite games to play during New York Fashion Week is ‘Spot the Celebrity.’ While critiquing the looks coming down the runway, it’s important to scan the front row and size up the fashion – or lack thereof – sported by A-list celebrity spectators.
As we sort out the whirlwind of trends, celebs, and designers, we’ve picked a few of our favorite looks from the week. From Beyonc working a black number to Emma Roberts looking the part of feminine perfection in a piece by Marchesa, we’ve got the ultimate best-dressed list. Click through for pics of the cream of the crop!
What’s your favorite celebrity ensemble from New York Fashion Week?
Photos courtesy of SIPA and Wire Image
Elle and Dakota Fanning impeccably dressed, per usual.
Kim Kardashian rocking simple elegance at the Rachel Roy show.
Not even pregnancy can stop Beyoncé from sporting the hottest looks out there.
Actress Leven Rambin in a geometric ensemble relaxing in the Mercedes Benz Star Lounge.
Ok, we're double dipping on the Emma Roberts front, but how amazing does she look while hanging out at the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge?
Mandy Moore looks ravishing in this subtle animal print piece as she poses for pics in the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge.
Actress Malin Akerman smiles for the camera in the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge, showing off her perfect use of jewel toned pieces.
Model/actress Jaime King in the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge before Jill Stuart in what has to be our absolute favorite look of the week.