NYFW SS 2012: The Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week

One of our favorite games to play during New York Fashion Week is ‘Spot the Celebrity.’ While critiquing the looks coming down the runway, it’s important to scan the front row and size up the fashion – or lack thereof – sported by A-list celebrity spectators.

As we sort out the whirlwind of trends, celebs, and designers, we’ve picked a few of our favorite looks from the week. From Beyonc working a black number to Emma Roberts looking the part of feminine perfection in a piece by Marchesa, we’ve got the ultimate best-dressed list. Click through for pics of the cream of the crop!

What’s your favorite celebrity ensemble from New York Fashion Week?

Photos courtesy of SIPA and Wire Image