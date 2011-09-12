NYFW SS 2012: Behind-the-Scenes With Tibi’s Amy Smilovic

Tomorrow eveningAmy Smilovic will present the Spring 2012 collection for her brand Tibi at Lincoln Center. Tibi has quickly become a coveted name amongst fashionistas and celebrities, popular for its fun prints, great use of color, and designs that beg for layering. On the eve of the show, we spoke with Amy on her inspiration, her favorite Fashion Week designers, and the many sartorial identities of the New York woman. Scroll down to read our interview with the creative mind behind one of the season’s most anticipated shows.

What’s the inspiration behind the Spring 2012 collection?

This season we wanted to play with proportion and contrasting colors, pairing natural fiber fabrics with modern techno textiles. The look is sportswear focused with elements of drawstring details, motor jackets, track suits and asymmetrical hems.

In the past year, your line has gained a wide celebrity following. Who would you most like to style in your pieces?

I love that today’s celebrities have fun with style, are knowledgeable about fashion and act (for the most part) as their own stylists. I love the ease of Kate Bosworth and Alexa Chung, to me they are the epitome of relaxed and cool but still very feminine and thoughtful.

We read about your fascination with street-style and bloggers, and saw that you worked with Olivia Palermo. Do you anticipate future collaborations with bloggers etc., and how does that impact your designs?

We’ve just announced some exciting projects with two women who perfectly exemplify our new direction for the brand. We’re collaborating with Swedish blogger Elin Kling, she’ll be styling our Spring 2012 runway and advertising campaign with Julia Sarr-Jamois as our model – also a recent style icon and fixture on same websites as Elin frequents and editor of Wonderland Magazine in the UK.

Over the past few seasons, the look and feel of Tibi has been evolving significantly into clean, relaxed, feminine and sportswear-influenced silhouettes. The focus has been on neutral solids, pops of color and pared-down prints. I’ve been following Elin’s style and blog (https://www.vogue.com/) for a while and really wanted her to be our first styling partnership.

Your last show (Fall 2011) had some nineties inspired looks, according to several outlets. Is there a particular decade or time period that served as inspiration for this collection?

We’re continuing on in a similar thread modernizing and refreshing the Nineties’ silhouette.

How does your idea of the quintessential “New York woman” factor into your designs?

I’m not even sure what the quintessential “New York woman” is, I think she completely changes from neighborhood to neighborhood, downtown cool, uptown polish, grunge, bohemian, classic, feminine are all quintessential New York styles for me. I generally seek out pieces that are easy to wear, look rich and are functional, so I design with those same ideas in mind. Quality accessories are completely important and worth it, shoes and outerwear especially.

We always admire your use of bold colors and prints – is there a particular theme that dominates this season?

Colors for this season are sorbet hues-think a nineties Gwyneth Paltrow in raspberry, lime, melon color blocked in solids, or mixed with bold geometric prints in black and navy.

What are your pre-Fashion Week rituals?

I’m just a tiny bit superstitious and totally believe in karma so pre-fashion week I tip everyone really well-waiters, cab drivers, manicurists, everybody. I always take time out to get a massage before our show and then binge on a bunch of candy. If fashion week isn’t an excuse to indulge I don’t know what is.

Which other designers are you most looking forward to seeing?

My perennial favorites are Stella, Celine, Vanessa Bruno, Acne and Margiela. I’m also still excited to see what Sarah Burton will be doing with McQueen, I think she’s been brilliant, something wonderful that came out of a tragic situation.

Click through the slideshow to see pictures of behind-the-scenes preparations for the Tibi Fashion Week show.