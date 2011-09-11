NYFW SS 2012: Adam Lippes Perfects Girly Nostalgia

ADAM has always been a favorite for the perfect dress, one that will make you feel at once pretty and sophisticated. At yesterday’s show, we saw the same theme of feminine flair taken to a new level. It was the first show this week where I could see myself in every ensemble that came down the runway. No, there was no curve ball, no turn towards the unconventional. Instead, the collection focused on the female aesthetic and the girlish frocks of our youth reinvented for the mature woman.

Large floral prints sprayed over jump suits and cropped jackets, soft purple hues decorated with polka dots, and loose, flirty dresses defined Adam Lippes‘ Spring 2012 collection. The designer favored a minimalist approach to accessories, accenting the outfits with simple shoes and an occasional pair of sunglasses. An occasional bold red or sequin-embellished dress kept a modern vibe alive and well and balanced the delicate florals and pristine white dresses that inspired images of soft spring days.

Yesterday’s show reminded me that Fashion Week is not just about the most innovative, unexpected collection, but also about catering to the consumer, to the woman who loves uncomplicated, beautiful pieces that can bring fashion into her daily life. Check out the pictures of our favorite looks from the ADAM show.

Do you see yourself incorporating pieces from ADAM’s spring collection into your wardrobe?

Photos courtesy of iMaxtree