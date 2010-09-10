StyleCaster
NYFW SS 2011: Focus On That Core, Tops Stay Cropped For The Spring Season

What's hot
Kerry Pieri
by

Rag & Bone, Peter Som, Jen Kao SS/11. Photos: ImaxTree.com

For those who banked on minis keeping pretty legs center stage, take note it’s all about the top half and Madonna-worthy abs for Spring ’11. It’s early, we know, but when more than half the runways so far have given their shirts the shrunken treatment, we’re confident in saying that the cropped top is officially a season-wide statement. Flip through to see how Jen Kao, Rag & Bone and more interpreted the flirty look. Have you been doing enough Pilates to pull it off?

99603 1284156129 NYFW SS 2011: Focus On That Core, Tops Stay Cropped For The Spring Season
Cushnie et Ochs, Vena Cava, Rachel Comey SS11 Photos: ImaxTree

