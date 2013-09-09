Bust Out Your Colorful Sweaters This Spring: See Warm-Weather Knitwear on NYFW Runways

Who says you can’t rock a sweater once the weather warms up? Apparently not the designers showing at New York Fashion Week right now, as we’ve seen sweater after sweater walk Spring 2014 runways.
Pairing the knits with everything from both flowing maxi skirts and pencil skirts, as well as super-mini shorts, designers like Mara Hoffman, Rebecca Minkoff, and Trina Turk all favored colorful sweaters. We love the idea of wearing the look on a delightfully temperate spring day, and it’s great way to tone down a dressy evening look.
Click through the gallery to see some of our favorite colorful sweaters we’ve spotted on the runways this week!