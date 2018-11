The full Fashion Week calendar has been released and what does that mean? It means nine straight days of fashion mayhem, bookended by shows by John Bartlett and Tommy Hilfiger.

Some major overlapping shows include:

Sunday, Sept. 13, 5PM- Rachel Roy and Rebecca Taylor

Monday, Sept. 14, 12PM- Jill Stuart and Sophie Theallet

Monday, Sept. 14, 4PM- Chris Benz and J.Mendel

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 12PM- Rodarte and Halston

See the full schedule on COACD.