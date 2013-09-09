StyleCaster
15 Instagram Accounts That Have Been Posting Fab Pictures During NYFW

amyvancouvercourier
We’re in the midst of New York Fashion Week and you certainly don’t need a front row seat to enjoy what’s coming down the runway thanks to the social media savvy fashionistas that are working hard to keep everyone in the loop. So far, it looks like fashion week has been jam-packed with crop tops, flowy dresses, celebrities, and after parties. To help edit down your aurely-overwheming list of follows, we’ve decided to highlight some of our favorite instagram posts during Fashion Week (apart from our own, of course!). Here are a few other accounts that have been posting great pictures during NYFW!

1. Rachel Zoe: As the style guru for celebrities, Rachel Zoe can be guaranteed to attend the who’s who of designers, and always snaps killer pics from the front row. Someone to follow when you really want tot see the clothes.

2. CFDA: The Council of Fashion and Designers of America offers a front-row perspective on all the collections making waves. An account to follow when you really want to see the clothes.

3. The Cut: Check out their snap of the most stylish dog outside Lincoln center.

4. Bergdorf Goodman: Bergdorfs is taking their instagram away from their front windows (just for a little while) to give you a front-row view of must see runway collections such as Altuzarra and Alexander Wang.

5. Saks 5th Ave: Perhaps their most impressive snap for Fashion Week is one of Anna Wintour looking stoic (as usual). Their street style snaps are also great finds worth looking at.

6. The Sartorialist: He’s basically the king of street style so this one’s a no brainer.

7. Victoria Beckham: She wins for the buzziest snap of hubby David Beckham sitting front row at her show  with baby Harper in his arms, alongside  Anna Wintour. The Beckhams are simply too pretty not to look.

8. Nicole Richie: She’s funny, raw and stylish. Nicole Richie’s instagram will keep you entertained while staying in the loop.

9. Natalie Joos: If you’re a fan of outfit posts, and what’s happening in the New York scene, keep a close eye on this insider.

10. Hanneli Mustaparta: She’s a photographer, blogger, stylist, model, and Vogue contributor. Enough said.

11. Zac Posen: You can skip a trip to the art gallery, Zac Posen has you covered.

12. Moda Operandi: Imagine if Vogue girls got together and created a club.

13. Joe Zee: As the creative editor of Elle magazine, Joe Zee’s instagram takes you to all the red carpet events you want to see and also photos of his dog Pork Chop.

14. 3.1 Phillip Lim: He’s really been on a roll and Jessica Alba is one board with that.

15. The Platform: Because we all love to see what fashion girls see. #totesamaze

Rachel Zoe At The DVF Party With Jessica Alba. Instagram: @rachelzoe

Photo: @rachelzoe Instagram

Prints At Gregory Parkinson Captured By The CFDA. Instagram: @CFDA

Photo: @CFDA Instagram

Backstage At Monique L'Huiller. Instagram: @cutblog

Photo: @cutblog Instagram

Fashion Week Fendi. Instagram: @Bergdorfs

Photo: @Bergdorfs Instagram

Floral Prints At Fashion Week. Instagram: @s5a

Photo: @s5a Instagram

Garance Dore. Instagram: @thesartorialist

Photo: @thesartorialist Instagram

David Beckham, Baby Harper & Anna Wintour. Instagram: @victoriabeckham

Photo: @victoriabeckham Instagram

Nicole Richie At The Style Awards. Instagram: @nicolerichie

Photo: @nicolerichie Instagram

Model, Blogger, Stylist and Vogue contributor Hanneli Mustaparta Is Lunching At Bergdorfs. Instagram: @Hannelim

Photo: @hannelim Instagram

Zac Posen Spring 2014. Instagram: @zacposen

Photo: @zacposen Instagram

Street Style Ready For Moda Operandi. Instagram: @modaoperandi

Photo: @modaoperandi Instagram

Elle Magazine Creative Director Joe Zee and Jessica Biel. Instagram: @mrjoezee

Photo: @mrjoezee Instagram

Phillip Lim and Jessica Alba Celebrate His Collection At Fashion Week. Instagram: @31philliplim

Photo: @31philliplim Instagram

P'trique Strikes A Pose For Fashion Week That's #Totesamaze. Instagram: @theplatformyt

Photo: @theplatformyt Instagram

Natalie Joos: Writer, Photographer & Representation At IMG Models. Instagram: @jxxsy

Photo: @jxxsy Instagram

8 DIY Nail Polish Organizers For Your Growing Collection

8 DIY Nail Polish Organizers For Your Growing Collection
