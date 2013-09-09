15 Instagram Accounts That Have Been Posting Fab Pictures During NYFW

We’re in the midst of New York Fashion Week and you certainly don’t need a front row seat to enjoy what’s coming down the runway thanks to the social media savvy fashionistas that are working hard to keep everyone in the loop. So far, it looks like fashion week has been jam-packed with crop tops, flowy dresses, celebrities, and after parties. To help edit down your aurely-overwheming list of follows, we’ve decided to highlight some of our favorite instagram posts during Fashion Week (apart from our own, of course!). Here are a few other accounts that have been posting great pictures during NYFW!

1. Rachel Zoe: As the style guru for celebrities, Rachel Zoe can be guaranteed to attend the who’s who of designers, and always snaps killer pics from the front row. Someone to follow when you really want tot see the clothes.

2. CFDA: The Council of Fashion and Designers of America offers a front-row perspective on all the collections making waves. An account to follow when you really want to see the clothes.

3. The Cut: Check out their snap of the most stylish dog outside Lincoln center.

4. Bergdorf Goodman: Bergdorfs is taking their instagram away from their front windows (just for a little while) to give you a front-row view of must see runway collections such as Altuzarra and Alexander Wang.

5. Saks 5th Ave: Perhaps their most impressive snap for Fashion Week is one of Anna Wintour looking stoic (as usual). Their street style snaps are also great finds worth looking at.

6. The Sartorialist: He’s basically the king of street style so this one’s a no brainer.

7. Victoria Beckham: She wins for the buzziest snap of hubby David Beckham sitting front row at her show with baby Harper in his arms, alongside Anna Wintour. The Beckhams are simply too pretty not to look.

8. Nicole Richie: She’s funny, raw and stylish. Nicole Richie’s instagram will keep you entertained while staying in the loop.

9. Natalie Joos: If you’re a fan of outfit posts, and what’s happening in the New York scene, keep a close eye on this insider.

10. Hanneli Mustaparta: She’s a photographer, blogger, stylist, model, and Vogue contributor. Enough said.

11. Zac Posen: You can skip a trip to the art gallery, Zac Posen has you covered.

12. Moda Operandi: Imagine if Vogue girls got together and created a club.

13. Joe Zee: As the creative editor of Elle magazine, Joe Zee’s instagram takes you to all the red carpet events you want to see and also photos of his dog Pork Chop.

14. 3.1 Phillip Lim: He’s really been on a roll and Jessica Alba is one board with that.

15. The Platform: Because we all love to see what fashion girls see. #totesamaze