NYFW F/W 2012: Catching Up With Mena Suvari At Siriano

While most of you probably know Mena Suvari as the star of multiple movies that begin with the word “American” (American Beauty, American Pie — come on, you know you loved it), the sexy actress is also quite the fashionista.

After her awesome campaign for Christian Siriano was released earlier this month, it’s only natural that she was front row at the designer’s show yesterday. Siriano’s collection was more restrained than usual, and was filled with elegant dresses that had a bit of edge. I wondered what Mena’s favorite part of the energetic show would be — and of course, she loved it.

“Oh my God, I can’t pick my favorite thing — everything! Brad [Walsh, Christian’s longtime boyfriend] does the music, the designs, and I’m always excited about seeing the new collection. I end up wanting everything. I love Christian, he’s a good friend of mine, and it’s so wonderful to see somebody shine,” she gushed.

Since we all know fashion week can get a little crazy, she told me some of her basic survival tips that go a long way. “Ireally just try to eat right and take care of myself and get sleep,” she said. “And it’s always important to choose an outfit that really brings out the best assets, and brings out the best in you. You need to be comfortable. It’s something that I learned years and years ago.”