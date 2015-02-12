NYFW: The 25 Best Instagrams From Day One

New York Fashion Week‘s first day is coming to an end, and as usual, Instagram’s the place to go for the best updates. While not everyone can attend the shows, you can do the next best thing: Scroll for hours through the #NYFW Instagram tag for all your real-time highlights.

Of all the editors, Instagrammers, bloggers, and buyers who are photographing their way through NYC today, we rounded up a few of our favorites. Here we have Coco Rocha‘s day one look (complete with growing baby bump!), Leandra Medine‘s predictably crazy outfit, supermodels doing their thing back stage, plus front row views of all the best fall 2015 shows so far.