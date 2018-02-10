StyleCaster
The Chicest Street Style Looks at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018

StyleCaster

by
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Whether you’re prepared for it or not, it’s time for another Fashion Week. That’s right—New York Fashion Week kicked off this week, and despite the cold weather, the street style did not disappoint. We saw guests layer up in chic colored looks, streetwear mixed with feminine details, and styling hacks we never thought of.

Ahead, we rounded up more than 50 killer street style looks from the first couple of days at New York Fashion Week, and you’ll want to save a couple of these to try ASAP.  According to our street style stars, coats off the shoulders is still going strong, monochromatic ensembles are still the chicest way to wear multiple layers at once, and against all preconceived notions, New Yorkers (at least New York Fashion Week attendees) love a little—or a lot—of color!

Click through the slideshow to see our favorite looks from Fashion Week.

1 of 57
Face Tee
Photo: Getty Images
3-Piece Plaid
Photo: Getty Images
Long Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Black Leather
Photo: Getty Images
’70s Vibe
Photo: Getty Images
Blue Hues
Photo: Getty Images
Geometric
Photo: Getty Images
The Leather Corset
Photo: Getty Images
Fringed
Photo: Getty Images
The Varsity Duo
Photo: Getty Images
All White
Photo: Getty Images
Shimmer Shimmer
Photo: Getty Images
Emoji-Approved
Photo: Getty Images
Black + White
Photo: Getty Images
Graphic Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Pink Party
Photo: Getty Images
The Red Suit
Photo: Getty Images
Blue Puffer
Photo: Getty Images
Pop of Orange
Photo: Getty Images
Long Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Neutral Tones
Photo: Getty Images
Red Teddy Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Striped Tees
Photo: Getty Images
Graphic Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
The Statement Pant
Photo: Getty Images
All Green
Photo: Getty Images
Red Jumpsuit
Photo: Getty Images
Little Red Boots
Photo: Getty Images
Chloe Lukasiak
Photo: Getty Images
Mod Muse
Photo: Getty Images
SpongeBob SquarePants Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Metallic Hues
Photo: Getty Images
All White
Photo: Getty Images
Power Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Shades of Gray
Photo: Getty Images
All in the Details
Photo: Getty Images
Denim Days
Photo: Getty Images
Plaid Pants
Photo: Getty Images
Magenta Meets Pink
Photo: Getty Images
Monotone Look
Photo: Getty Images
The Red Suit
Photo: Getty Images
Rainbow Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Pearl Pants
Photo: Getty Images
Blue + White
Photo: Getty Images
Blush Tones
Photo: Getty Images
Pop of Color
Photo: Getty Images
Red Takeover
Photo: Getty Images
Statement Outerwear
Photo: Getty Images
Striped Suit
Photo: Getty Images
Belted
Photo: Getty Images
Fuzzy Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
The Red Boot
Photo: Getty Images
Green + Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
Red on Red
Photo: Getty Images
Printed Pants
Photo: Getty Images
Floral Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Neutrals
Photo: Getty Images

