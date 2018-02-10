The Chicest Street Style Looks at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018

Whether you’re prepared for it or not, it’s time for another Fashion Week. That’s right—New York Fashion Week kicked off this week, and despite the cold weather, the street style did not disappoint. We saw guests layer up in chic colored looks, streetwear mixed with feminine details, and styling hacks we never thought of.

Ahead, we rounded up more than 50 killer street style looks from the first couple of days at New York Fashion Week, and you’ll want to save a couple of these to try ASAP. According to our street style stars, coats off the shoulders is still going strong, monochromatic ensembles are still the chicest way to wear multiple layers at once, and against all preconceived notions, New Yorkers (at least New York Fashion Week attendees) love a little—or a lot—of color!

Click through the slideshow to see our favorite looks from Fashion Week.