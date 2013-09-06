NYFW Essentials From Blogger Jessica Sturdy

A social media coordinator by day and a blogger by night, Jessica Sturdy is the author of fashion blog, BowsAndSequins.com. After spending 22 years in Illinois, she moved on to the Big Apple to make a few of her dreams come to life. Be sure to follow her at @bowsandsequins.
Let’s face it – summer’s heat waves have made us ready for fall. While we are welcoming the crisp air, changing of the leaves and (most importantly) the lust-worthy fashion with open arms, one has to wonder how New York Fashion Week is around the corner!
With the fashion frenzy rapidly approaching, there’s not much time to make sure you are prepared for any NYFW moment. Survival Essentials? I think so. Make sure you have these items handy in your closet or suitcase so that you’re ready for anything Fashion Week might throw at you. This is New York, after all.
Click through the gallery for my essentials to survive NYFW!
Honestly, what’s more chic than a white tux vest? It adds an extra dose of polish to any outfit, without making you feel overheated. This is the perfect addition, no matter the temperature. Tux Vest; $138; at madewell.com
Pair this skirt with a crop top for a night of afterparties, or with a graphic tee and a blazer for daytime. It can be worn 100 different ways! Vince Flare Skirt; $585; at piperlime.com
A statement necklace that can go with just about anything is a must-have. I always keep one in my bag. You never know when your outfit will need a little extra glam. Ombre Stone Statement Necklace; $78; at capwell.com
Whether you're in a cab on the way to your first fashion show or blogging about your favorite collection while sipping some coffee, an unexpected stain is bound to happen. A pit stop at the laundromat wasn't on your agenda for the day but Tide Pods make it easy to bring a pop of color back to your outfit. No more pouring, no more spills—just toss one in and you'll be ready to go! Tide Pods Detergent; at tide.com
Leopard print can be treated like a neutral. Dress it up with a pair of tailored trousers or dress it down with your boyfriend jeans and a pair of studded pumps. The options are endless! Leopard Print Slim Signature Silk Blouse; $248; at piperlime.com
When you’ve stashed your tote at coat check, you’ll need a clutch for the essentials. Go for a mirrored option this season. It will go with everything! Viva Large Envelope Clutch; $350; at shopbop.com
Oh, how I love cheeky tees right now. This one has the functionality of a basic white tee shirt, but is so much more cool! Celfie; $35; at sincerelyjules.bigcartel.com
When you’re running from events to shows and back, you’ll be happy you have flats that fold up and fit nicely in your bag. Romantic Blush Tieks; $265; at tieks.com
You’re almost guaranteed to oversleep at least once. Have a hat on hand and channel your inner Cara Delevingne. While we’re on the topic of oversleeping, just remember two words: dry shampoo. Colorblock Wool Baseball Cap; $39; at jcrew.com
You’re going to need something to carry all of the essentials—extra flats, snacks, blotting papers, camera, iPhone, backup charger, MacBook, perfume, mascara, concealer, blush, etc. Jamie Tote; $298; at clubmonaco.com