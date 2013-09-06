NYFW Essentials From Blogger Jessica Sturdy

A social media coordinator by day and a blogger by night, Jessica Sturdy is the author of fashion blog, BowsAndSequins.com. After spending 22 years in Illinois, she moved on to the Big Apple to make a few of her dreams come to life. Be sure to follow her at @bowsandsequins.

Let’s face it – summer’s heat waves have made us ready for fall. While we are welcoming the crisp air, changing of the leaves and (most importantly) the lust-worthy fashion with open arms, one has to wonder how New York Fashion Week is around the corner!

With the fashion frenzy rapidly approaching, there’s not much time to make sure you are prepared for any NYFW moment. Survival Essentials? I think so. Make sure you have these items handy in your closet or suitcase so that you’re ready for anything Fashion Week might throw at you. This is New York, after all.

Click through the gallery for my essentials to survive NYFW!

For more information on our relationship with Tide Pods: cmp.ly/3