NYFW Editor Diary: Fashion, Lights And Carmen Electra

6PM: Off to Z Spoke by Zac Posen to chat with Carmen Electra of course. What's this wild child's style philosophy? "To be daring and be yourself. When youre on a red carpet youre being looked at in that way you cant really take chances. Here you see the freedom and the art of it. Be yourself, wear what makes you sparkle, what makes you feel good, what makes you stand out." Carmen, we think you definitely stand out.