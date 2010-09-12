NYFW Editor Diary: Fashion, Lights And Carmen Electra

All photos by Kerry Pieri
This photo from Whitney Eve which was not to occur until 11 hours after my day began is brought to you by the sick iPhone app ShakeItPhoto in all its glory. More Whit Whit to come.
9 AM: Back to the beginning I actually had time for a café and a quick clear coat of nail polish.
Then it was off to my accessories corner. What can I say, I work backwards...
Next, the unofficial unveiling of the new Sam Edelman boots that came just in time. I'm a wear it as soon as I buy it sort of girl.
10 AM: And the look du jour via a J.Crew tee, vintage silk skirt and Boden cuff. Photo by the bf Steve in our apartment decorated by me. Yes, that's a lacquered surf board in the background. Off to see ADAM.
10:45 AM: And here's the handsome fellow Buffalonian himself. And how does the Queen City inspire him? "Well its not the fashion capital of the world but Buffalo has a great sense of heritage, an incredible art collection, incredible architecture and those two things really do inspire me in a weird way. A lot of people discount Buffalo and they shouldnt." Go Bills!
A glimpse of the soft yet tailored pastel dream that walked the runway.
Pretty girls backstage in 70s jeans.
Sunglasses that call to me.
11:30 AM Ah the photographer is the photographed. Hello, legendary Bill Cunningham...
Milla Jovovich was off to a tea in her honor. When's the last time you had a tea in your honor?
12 PM: A quick run to the 'bucks with The Daily. A German fellow there who happens to be a wedding planner told me to never get married. That's a story for another day though... Christian Cota calls...
12:30 PM: Seems the lovely designer has the Vogue seal of approval as evidenced by the beautiful Lauren Santo Domingo backstage. Well deserved btw...
And from Rizzoli and Isles via Angie Harmon in the front row.
The show took my breath away, top three so far if not number one. Cota said it's "L.A. beachy psychadellic with a tailored aspect from the city." These are a few of my favorite things...
Soft and airy and a dress I'd wear to my wedding if some German didn't already talk me out of it.
2PM: Off to Charlotte Ronson to hang with Shenae Grimes of 90210 fame. What does she love about fashion week? "The chaos... everything in LA is so slow paced and Im an East coast girl so its nice to have that go-go-go pace back. And the fashion of course." Bien sur...
Some of Charlotte's young, fun and ready to party looks.
And who's this collection for Ms. Ronson? "I mean I design for me in some way so its for the girl thats walking the streets of New York."
A glam girl seven rows back dress the part and become the part. I think Yoda said that.
Beats by Sam Ronson include Laid by James, Beast of Burden by the Stones, 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover and that Lisa Loeb jam from Reality Bites. Someone needs to send me their playlist please.
6PM: Off to Z Spoke by Zac Posen to chat with Carmen Electra of course. What's this wild child's style philosophy? "To be daring and be yourself. When youre on a red carpet youre being looked at in that way you cant really take chances. Here you see the freedom and the art of it. Be yourself, wear what makes you sparkle, what makes you feel good, what makes you stand out." Carmen, we think you definitely stand out.
A model fell and everyone cheered. Not in a Mean Girls way, in a fun and supportive way! Zac Posen did tell me his collection is "about three parts of a woman her intelligence, her flirtation and humor, and her sexy."
Kristin Cavallari said the show was "so much fun!"
8:30 PM: But oh snap, my phone is almost dead and since it's my camera, phone, and my recorder and it suddenly won't get a signal, I stop and chill with Owen at the Apple store in the Meatpacking District. Don't you love Owen's glasses?
9:30 PM: Whitney who says her collection reflects her own sense of style also insists though she's a TV fixture "I don't want to act, designing is my main goal." And it seems to be going quite well!
Joe Zee stopped by in support and had to ask Whit if his hair looked ok? "It's a little longer on the top right?" Whit inquired. It was Joe said, and it looked great!
11:30 PM: Last stop on the fashion express is August with the bf for french fries, oysters and wine. Yum.