8 Up-and-Coming Designers to Watch at New York Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, we’re excited to see what our favorite designers will be showing on the runway for Spring/Summer 2018. Although there are a few designers who have ditched their coveted place in the NYFW lineup to show elsewhere, like Proenza Schouler, Rebecca Minkoff, and Tommy Hilfiger, this makes way for some fresh faces.
From celebrity stylists to recent fashion school grads and underground cool-kids, we’ve curated a list of designers you should watch this week. Some, like Nina Tiari, jumped on the scene as little as one season ago and are well on their way to becoming widely known and respected. Others, like PH5 and LRS Studio, have been around for a few years—and may even have made our rising designers list before—but are still making names for themselves and creating cool, edgy designs worth keeping an eye on.
Make a mental note (or, even better, bookmark) these names, because you’ll want to follow them for more fashion week and everyday outfit inspiration this year and next.
Nina Tiari
Debuting on A/W '17 runways this past February, Nina Tiari showcased her uptown elegance meets downtown "It Girl" collection. The Parsons and NYU alumni has worked as a stylist and creative consultant for various magazines and celebs including Kayne West.
Christopher Esber
At age 23, Christopher Esber made his Australian Fashion Week debut, and has since been recognized for several awards, including the L’Oreal Melbourne Fashion Festival’s National Design Award in 2012 and Vogue Italia’s Most Talented Designer Award for Australia-Pacific in 2014. Esber's clean silhouettes and unique tailoring have been gaining attention and will be showing at NYFW a second time this season.
Namilia
By using clothing as a platform to express a point of view on femininity and sexualization, Namilia breaks the rules and does it stylishly, so that it's hard to look away. Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl founded the brand in 2013 and made their NYFW debut in 2016. Their avant-garde ensembles are empowering, loud, and a unique addition to the runway.
Romeo Hunte
Known for his signature cashmere shearling hood shawl, Romeo Hunte has found his niche in cool outerwear. After launching in 2014, Hunte has since dressed celebrities like Beyonce and Zendaya, and gained attention for his polished downtown-inspired street style looks.
LRS
Drawing inspiration from street and nightclub culture, Raul Solis of LRS is the new cool kid on the block. For A/W 17, Solis broke from his streetwear aesthetic and debuted an unconventional evening-wear collection with intricate hardware, deconstruction, and plenty of silver foil.
PH5
A New York knitwear brand, PH5 is recognized for its fresh take on traditional knits with whimsical and structured detailing. The brand—started by Wei Lin in 2014 and designed by Mijia Zhang—officially launched in 2015 and is now sold in over 20 retail stores and websites.
Matthew Adams Dolan
After graduating from Parsons in 2014, Matthew Adams Dolan debuted his first collection just two short years later for S/S16. The label focuses on traditional American style and culture, and Dolan is well-known for his denim pieces and dressing celebs like Rihanna.
Jeffrey Dodd
Debuting his first collection in spring 2017, Jeffrey Dodd focuses on classic pieces with modern, sleek silhouettes and pristine tailoring. After graduating from New York City's Pratt Institute, Dodd spent two years helping Rachel Zoe develop her line.