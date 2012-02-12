NYFW Daily Diary: In DJ Mike Nouveau’s Words

There’s something to be said for watching a model move to the beat of the music down the runway. Not only can you totally tell when they’re vibing off the playlist, most times you can see a whole lot of feet tapping from the front row too.

Nicole Miller was kind enough to bring us into the huddle for her meeting with her resident DJ, which got us wondering…what’s it like to be the DJ? There’s so much music out there, how do you even begin to make a decision on what to play at a show, or for that matter a party?

Instead of wasting our time speculating, we asked one of our favorite DJs, Mike Nouveau, well-known on the circuit of playing the best fashion week parties and definitely some of the coolest shows. He took us along for a day to show just what exactly it takes to be a DJ during New York Fashion Week. Click through the slideshow to see his own photos and commentary of just another day in the life of this busy DJ.