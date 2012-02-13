NYFW: Another Stellar Giveaway For You

During the craziness of New York Fashion Week, we always like to stress how important accessories are when it comes to planning your perfect outfit. Once again, all of you are a lucky bunch because we’ve teamed up with the amazing people over at Pamela Love to make everything you wear stunning! This is your chance to win a gorgeous crystal block cuff, which is sure to make your wrist the talk of the town.

So, to make all your friends jealous all you have to do is this:

Like us on Facebook Like Pamela Love on Facebook Go here and tag yourself in the picture so we know you entered.

You have from this very moment until Monday, February 20th to enter. So what are you waiting for? Get to liking.

Disclaimer: Contest only open to residents of the United States. Winner is responsible for all taxes associated with the prize. Winner will be contact by email.