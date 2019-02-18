7 Can’t-Miss Trends from New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2019, According to a Stylist

Scroll To See More Images

Though New York Fashion Week wrapped last week, fashion month is far from over. Editors, models and influencers are currently headed across the pond to London, Milan and Paris for three weeks of more shows. And if New York Fashion Week taught us anything, it’s that Fall/Winter 2019 is really classing itself up this year. Some of New York Fashion Week’s top trends have us welcoming Renaissance-inspired pieces, must-have colors like orange and silver, and one of our new favorite animal prints—zebra. The Fall/Winter 2019 shows felt refined and romantic—a stark shift from the surge of athleisure and norm-core trends that have pervaded the last several years.

Though any trend debuted at fashion week makes serious waves in the industry, some manage to be more pervasive than others. They’ll inspire collections at fast-fashion retailers, they’ll painted across every fashion magazine and website, and in just a few months, they’ll permeate our day-to-day lives, too; everywhere we turn, we’ll see at least a handful of people wearing an oh-so trendy piece—whether or not they know it was inspired by fashion week. (Tie-dye is having one of these moments right now.)

It doesn’t matter whether you consider yourself a trend-setter, trend-follower or trend-avoider—it’s always worth it to know what sartorial scene awaits. How else will you know whether to wholeheartedly embrace—or avoid—that upcoming trend? (There’s never shame in planning ahead, right?)

1. Zebra Stripes

Cheetah print who? Designers like Proenza Schouler, 3.1 Philip Lim and Coach have us excited to add a new animal print to our closet this season. Head-to-toe zebra, please!

Proenza Schouler

3.1 Phillip Lim

Coach

Alice + Olivia

2. The Color Orange

Running the gamut from rust to neon orange, this rich hue promises to be the trendiest pop of color in your fall/winter wardrobe this year.

Oscar de la Renta

Carolina Herrera

Christian Cowan

3. Quilted Coats

So long puffer coats—at least for now, because we’re loving the idea of an oversized quilted coat for the colder months. Tie it with a belt or leave it loose—both approaches to the upcoming outerwear trend are super chic.

Rachel Comey

Prabal Gurung

Eckhaus Latta

4. The Renaissance Woman

Puffy sleeves and corset tops, anyone? Multiple brands jumped on the Renaissance bandwagon this season with dramatic sleeves, corset waists, full volume skirts and romantic detailing.

Marc Jacobs

Brock Collection

Brock Collection

Kate Spade

Alice + Olivia

5. Colorful Leather

I do love me a classic black leather jacket, but these colorful options are next level. This is one trend I wish we could usher in now.

Sies Marjan

Tibi

Ulla Johnson

6. Futuristic Silver

We’re headed into 2020, and all I can say is: Bring on the futuristic silver. From streetwear-inspired puffer coats at Alice + Olivia to dramatic detailing at Christian Siriano, this trend promises to take over our fall/winters.

Alice + Olivia

7. Sculptural Necklines

We’ve seen the rise in popularity of sculptural necklines the past few seasons, from one shoulder detailing to cut-outs and more, and this season is no different. Several designers put the focus on intricately detailed, sculptural necklines this season—offering the fashion set a new way into the maximalist movement (silhouette).

Bibhu Mohapatra

Burnett

Burnett