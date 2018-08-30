5 Up-and-Coming Designers We Can’t Wait to See at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is an ever-evolving event. We’ve seen powerhouse labels like Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Thom Browne and The Row leave their coveted spots in the NYFW calendar to host show overseas. More recently, designers like Tommy Hilfiger, Rebecca Minkoff and Alexander Wang have thrown the industry a curveball by hosting their shows outside of New York—or off the fashion week schedule.

Among these constant changes, however, is a constant: There’s always exciting new talent on the NYFW roster to keep an eye on.

This season, we’re paying attention to five up-and-comers, in particular. Rebecca de Revenel, a fashion and interior designer who transformed her jewelry and accessory business to a full-blown ready-to-wear collection in 2017. Batsheva Hay, who created a stunning line fit for any woman who likes her contemporary clothing with a side of vintage flair. Christian Cowan, a designer who’s dressed the likes of Lady Gaga and Cardi B. And more.

Ahead, we dive deeper into each of these five new designers, their lines and what you can expect from them at NYFW 2018.