5 Up-and-Coming Designers We Can’t Wait to See at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is an ever-evolving event. We’ve seen powerhouse labels like Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Thom Browne and The Row leave their coveted spots in the NYFW calendar to host show overseas. More recently, designers like Tommy Hilfiger, Rebecca Minkoff and Alexander Wang have thrown the industry a curveball by hosting their shows outside of New York—or off the fashion week schedule.
Among these constant changes, however, is a constant: There’s always exciting new talent on the NYFW roster to keep an eye on.
This season, we’re paying attention to five up-and-comers, in particular. Rebecca de Revenel, a fashion and interior designer who transformed her jewelry and accessory business to a full-blown ready-to-wear collection in 2017. Batsheva Hay, who created a stunning line fit for any woman who likes her contemporary clothing with a side of vintage flair. Christian Cowan, a designer who’s dressed the likes of Lady Gaga and Cardi B. And more.
Ahead, we dive deeper into each of these five new designers, their lines and what you can expect from them at NYFW 2018.
Christian Cowan
Christian Cowan's work sits at the junction of it girl and street style star. His pieces showcase fun materials like sequins, vinyl, feathers and even the occasional neon light.
This young British designer has dressed style-conscious stars like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé and Cardi B, and will be showing for the second time in NYFW this September.
Photo:
Christian Cowan.
Jonathan Cohen
Jonathan Cohen will be hosting his first official Fashion Week event this September.
This Parsons School of Design graduate launched his label in 2011 with business partner Sarah Leff. Over the past few years, the pair has built a loyal customer base. Their collection is artistic, laidback and feminine.
Photo:
Sofia Malamute.
Rebecca de Ravenel
After years of working in fashion and interior design, Rebecca de Ravenel launched her accessories business in 2015. Her ever popular 'Les Bonbons' earrings helped pave the way for her to introduce her first ready-to-wear collection in 2017.
De Ravenel's collection captures her tropical Bahamian roots and offers a touch of urban Parisian flair.
Photo:
Rebecca de Ravenel.
LUAR
Raul Lopez is the co-founder of Hood by Air and designer of his New York-based namesake label LUAR (read it backwards).
His collection is gender-fluid and unconventional, and it embodies his future-facing take on the fashion industry.
Photo:
Indigital.tv.
Batsheva Hay
Lawyer-turned-dress-designer Batsheva Hay doesn't have a conventional background, by any means. After leaving her job at a law firm, Hay began redesigning her own vintage dresses. In time, she build a following and managed to turn her hobby into a full-blown business.
Her work typically offers a mix of prairie-girl silhouettes and Victorian frills—with a delightful touch of rock n' roll. It's unapologetic, modern and unique (and we love it).
Photo:
Alexei Hay.
