NYFA Annual Benefit 2010

Above: Bettina Prentice, Sarah Basile, Timo Weiland, and Antonia Thompson.

Despite a raging blizzard that threatened to ruin countless pairs of Louboutins and strand party-goers in the far west reaches of Chelsea, the annual NYFA Benefit managed to make the trek more than worthwhile with a lively party filled to the brim with bubbly and chic party guests. Incidentally, NYFA also surpassed their goals with a successful auction which included not only artwork, but experiential items like tickets to Saturday Night Live.

Amongst the chic, artsy crowd roaming the James Cohan Gallery were the likes of Michael Stipe of REM, gallerist James Cohan, Phillip Isles of the MET, Marlborough Gallery’s Maeve O’Regan, NYFA Executive Director Michael L. Royce, PYT’s Anastasia Rogers, Lara Meiland-Shaw, Nina Freudenberger, and NYFA junior chairs Sarah Basile, Bettina Prentice, Antonia Thompson, and designer Timo Weiland.



Michael Stipe of REM and NYFA Executive Director Michael L. Royce.



Nina Freudenberger, Anastasia Rogers, and me.



Critic Jerry Saltz and guest.



Louise Tabbiner and guest.

More News We Love

Get a Feminine, Sexy Eye in Just 5 Minutes

10 Sunscreens Under $10

Bored With Your Desk Job? 14 Cool Careers That Will Get You Outside

