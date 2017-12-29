StyleCaster
New Year’s Eve Party Recipes Your Guests Will Obsess Over

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photos: Killing Thyme / Little Broken / The Cookie Rookie

Now that the bulk of the holidays are over, it’s finally time to have some fun with stress-free appetizers, delicious dips, and champagne everything. Yes, it’s time for some New Year’s Eve party recipes.

If you’re heading to a friend’s house or hosting NYE at your place, having a ton of easy-yet-delicious appetizers, drinks, and desserts is the best way to ensure a fabulous transition into 2018. From a baked potato dip so good guests will be scraping the bowl to champagne-flavored cupcakes that pair perfectly with all the sparkling drinks that’ll be in hand that night, partygoers will appreciate every bite (and sip).

MORE: 20 New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas to Inspire Your Own First Night Look

Ready to nail down exactly what you’re going to make before you get cracking in the kitchen? Ahead, check out dozens of our favorite New Year’s Eve party recipes to try this year—and maybe next, assuming these are a hit (and they will be).

STYLECASTER | New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Easy Strawberry and Cream Appetizer

Roasted Red Pepper Meze Platter

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
STYLECASTER | New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Chili Lime Popcorn

Chili Lime Popcorn in Coconut Oil

Photo: Killing Thyme
STYLECASTER | New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Tomato Goat Cheese Dip

Tomato Goat Cheese Dip

Photo: The Cookie Rookie
STYLECASTER | New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Deviled Eggs with Beets and Smoked Salmon

Deviled Eggs with Beets and Smoked Salmon

Photo: Little Broken
STYLECASTER | New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Fig Bacon Goat Cheese Pizza

Fig Bacon and Blue Cheese Pizza with Caramelized Onions

Photo: Pinch Me I'm Eating
New Year’s Eve Party recipes:Easy Parmesan Potato Bites

Easy Parmesan Potato Bites

Photo: Mom's Kitchen Handbook
New Year’s Eve Party recipes:Champagne Floats

Champagne Floats

Photo: The Bewitchin' Kitchen
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Champagne Donuts

Champagne Donuts

Photo: Miri in the Village
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Champagne Gummy Bears

Champagne Gummy Bears

Photo: The Skinny Fork
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Smokey Almond Cream Cheese Endive Bites

Smokey Almond Cream Cheese Endive Bites

Photo: The Food Charlatan
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Cinnamon Sugar Sweet and Salty Chex Mix

Cinnamon Sugar Sweet and Salty Chex Mix

Photo: I Heart Eatings
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Champagne Jello Cups

Champagne Jello Cups

Photo: The First Year
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Pomegranate Champagne Sorbet

Pomegranate Champagne Sorbet

Photo: The Cookie Rookie
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

Photo: Rasa Malaysia
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Glitter Dipped Fortune Cookies

Glitter Dipped Fortune Cookies

Photo: Happiness is Homemade
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball

Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball

Photo: Dessert Now Dinner Later
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Chocolate Fruit Dip

Chocolate Fruit Dip

Photo: Cooking Classy
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Slow Cooker Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Slow Cooker Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Photo: Damn Delicious
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: New Year's Eve Popcorn

New Year's Eve Popcorn

Photo: A Cultivated Nest
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Mini Lasagne Rolls

Mini Lasagne Rolls

Photo: Home Made Interest
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Cold Smoked Salmon and Avocado Cocktail

Cold Smoked Salmon and Avocado Cocktail

Photo: Nutritionist Meets Chef
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Easy Champagne Cupcakes

Easy Champagne Cupcakes

Photo: The First Year Blog
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Quick and Easy Antipasto Skewers

Quick and Easy Antipasto Skewers

Photo: Home Made Interest
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Shrimp Wrapped in Bacon

Shrimp Wrapped in Bacon

Photo: Inspired Taste
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Hot Loaded Baked Potato Dip

Hot Loaded Baked Potato Dip

New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Maple Pecan Baked Brie

Maple Pecan Baked Brie

Photo: Fake Ginger
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Cranberry Daiquiri

Cranberry Daiquiri

Photo: Lemons for Lulu
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Cranberry Pecan Brie Bites

Cranberry Pecan Brie Bites

Photo: Mom on Time Out
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Tiramisu Pudding Shots Recipe

Tiramisu Pudding Shots Recipe

Photo: Lemons for Lulu
New Year’s Eve Party recipes: Easy Strawberry and Cream Appetizer

Easy Strawberry and Cream Appetizer

Photo: The Good Charlatan

