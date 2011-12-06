NYC’s Fashion Scene Goes Buck Wild At Art Basel: Party Snaps

If you were wondering who made it down to last week’s Art Basel in Miami, it would be almost accurate to say that about 90% of New York’s downtown fashion and art scenes were partying it up on the Floridian coastline.

Then it shouldn’t be shocking that an over abundent amount of New Yorkers made it out to GrandLife and Whitewall’s This Is New York party held at Le Baron.

From the fashionable to the flamboyant to the straight up ridic, a little bit of New York’s nightlife “je ne sais quoi” managed to fly down south and end up at Le Baron this past Friday night.

Check out a few snaps taken by our good friend and photog Antwan Duncan in the slideshow above!