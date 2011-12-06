StyleCaster
Share

NYC’s Fashion Scene Goes Buck Wild At Art Basel: Party Snaps

What's hot
StyleCaster

NYC’s Fashion Scene Goes Buck Wild At Art Basel: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
NYC’s Fashion Scene Goes Buck Wild At Art Basel: Party Snaps
11 Start slideshow

If you were wondering who made it down to last week’s Art Basel in Miami, it would be almost accurate to say that about 90% of New York’s downtown fashion and art scenes were partying it up on the Floridian coastline.

Then it shouldn’t be shocking that an over abundent amount of New Yorkers made it out to GrandLife and Whitewall’s This Is New York party held at Le Baron.

From the fashionable to the flamboyant to the straight up ridic, a little bit of New York’s nightlife “je ne sais quoi” managed to fly down south and end up at Le Baron this past Friday night.

Check out a few snaps taken by our good friend and photog Antwan Duncan in the slideshow above!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami

Looks like these ladies love them some Mr. Brainwash

GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami

Whether you're partying on the sea, or near the sea, Sailor Jerry is always a solid drink of choice.

GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami

Someone please tell me where I can get this girl's tutu?!

GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami

Nothing says "Hey, I'm a rich bitch" then putting dollar bills literally on your outfit

GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami

Five bucks says they're both half-Swedish

GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami

Dov Charney doppelganger alert!

GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami

Dear Sophia Lamar, I love you. Always, Susie G xoxo

GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami

Why do men with facial hair seem so much more angrier than people without any face fuzz?

GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami

Maybe a Kardashian...or maybe not...

GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami

I want to feel like this guy every day

GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami

A rad bromance

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Colors of 2011: From Pink Hair to Purple Lids

The Colors of 2011: From Pink Hair to Purple Lids

Promoted Stories

share