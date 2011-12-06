NYC’s Fashion Scene Goes Buck Wild At Art Basel: Party Snaps

If you were wondering who made it down to last week’s Art Basel in Miami, it would be almost accurate to say that about 90% of New York’s downtown fashion and art scenes were partying it up on the Floridian coastline.
Then it shouldn’t be shocking that an over abundent amount of New Yorkers made it out to GrandLife and Whitewall’s This Is New York party held at Le Baron.
From the fashionable to the flamboyant to the straight up ridic, a little bit of New York’s nightlife “je ne sais quoi” managed to fly down south and end up at Le Baron this past Friday night.
Check out a few snaps taken by our good friend and photog Antwan Duncan in the slideshow above!
GrandLife + Whitewall Present THIS IS NEW YORK at Art Basel Miami
Looks like these ladies love them some Mr. Brainwash
Whether you're partying on the sea, or near the sea, Sailor Jerry is always a solid drink of choice.
Someone please tell me where I can get this girl's tutu?!
Nothing says "Hey, I'm a rich bitch" then putting dollar bills literally on your outfit
Five bucks says they're both half-Swedish
Dov Charney doppelganger alert!
Dear Sophia Lamar, I love you. Always, Susie G xoxo
Why do men with facial hair seem so much more angrier than people without any face fuzz?
Maybe a Kardashian...or maybe not...
I want to feel like this guy every day
A rad bromance