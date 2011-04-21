NYC’s Downtown Crowd Invades Milk Gallery: Party Snaps

Last night, Milk Gallery Underground held their seasonal photo exhibit showcasing some of the brightest emerging talents blossoming from the NYC art scene. Almost all of NYC’s Downtown crowd was there, as the party was at capacity for most of the evening with tons of folks pushing to get in at the front doors.
Maybe it was the fact that local band New Villager Maluca was going to be performing that night or the fact that there was going to be a 6-hour open bar that got everyone so excited to come out to Milk that evening? Our bet is on the latter.
To see those who got past the black ropes and got to drink PBRs with Purple Diary‘s Olivier Zahm, click through the slideshow above!
Of course Olivier Zahm would surround himself with interesting and beautiful people at an art party. But, I would never expect him to be a PBR drinker...
Benetton advert meets Downtown New York.
I was tempted to look at how much some of the photographs were going for, but then I realized this was going to be just another reminder about how broke I am.
Jesse Gilliam (center), Tay Trong (right) and friend pose around their favorite pictures from last night's opening party.
Club kid Clay Murphy and blogger Joey Ng get cute and cuddily.
Nothing I like more than a man with a nice deck.
Meet Curtis Valentine - professional party crasher.
These two kids win for most awesomely random eye-wear at last night's party.
This kid was on A LOT of happy pills at the party.
I will always have a special place in my heart for Goth kids. Like these two.
FDNY came down to Milk Gallery to start a disco party with us!