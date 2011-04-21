NYC’s Downtown Crowd Invades Milk Gallery: Party Snaps

Last night, Milk Gallery Underground held their seasonal photo exhibit showcasing some of the brightest emerging talents blossoming from the NYC art scene. Almost all of NYC’s Downtown crowd was there, as the party was at capacity for most of the evening with tons of folks pushing to get in at the front doors.

Maybe it was the fact that local band New Villager Maluca was going to be performing that night or the fact that there was going to be a 6-hour open bar that got everyone so excited to come out to Milk that evening? Our bet is on the latter.

To see those who got past the black ropes and got to drink PBRs with Purple Diary‘s Olivier Zahm, click through the slideshow above!

