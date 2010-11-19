NYC Party Boys Part 3: The Nightlife DJ Jesse Marco

The DJ: Jesse Marco





Whether you prefer dancing on tables, chairs, couches or just the regular old floor, when Jesse Marco spins, its a guarantee youll be on your feet. Killer music is a key element to any night out, and if the DJ fails, then the party probably will too. Luckily, we have Jesse. With our night at his fingertips or turntables he will not disappoint. Song after song he has the entire bar, club or room screaming. An added bonus: Hes not too hard on the eyes.





How did you get started?

My mother used to sing to me before I went to sleep. I grew up in a musical household, and when I was about 13, my best friend had turntables and would scratch records. I liked it. I wanted to do it probably more than anything else and I did. That’s the short verison. The other half of the story is boring, but I worked my ass off practicing and DJing for no money at small Lower East Side bars until a friend got me an internship at Allido Records, and the people there helped me out a lot. Adam Goldstein helped me a lot afterwards, too, and I owe a lot to him. He was a great inspiration and person. It just grew and grew from there. Bigger and bigger shows and venues and here we are. I consider myself very lucky to do what I love for a living, Im very thankful.

What are your favorite places in the city to party?

My weekly Sunday party: Funday at Goldbar we are just about to have our 3 year anniversary! And probably 1OAK on a Wednesday when Im in club mode.

Brunch?

Doma my friend Zach Frankel is the head chef there. They serve great food in a great environment in the West Village.

If you could invite anyone from any period of time out to party with you, who would be your top three picks?

Excluding Jesus or Moses, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sid Vicious or Larry Levan. I mean the list could go on forever.

Lets talk chicks.

What sets a girl apart from the rest stylistically?

Not trying too hard and being herself.

What was the last outfit you saw on a girl that turned your head?

A leopard print onesie.

That made you cringe?

Diamond encrusted anything.

What musicians, artists or designers influence your personal style?

David Bowie, Crybaby, Cam’ron, Neil Young, Tribe Called Quest, Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, Prince, my boy 13th Witness’ Photography, Tom Ford, Daft Punk, 50s sports cars, Wutang, earth tones, The Smiths, The Lyricist Lounge Show, Jeff Koons, Thomas Hoepker and Robert Frost but really I wear the same jeans everyday if thats what your asking.

What is the most played song on your iPod right now?

It’s a tie between Kings of Leon Radioactive (Jesse Marco & Cool Cat RMX) andBrandon Flowers Only The Young (Jesse Marco & Cool Cat RMX).

BlackBerry or iPhone?

Both

Coke or Pepsi?

Coke

What would we be surprised to learn about you?

I don’t like going out, really.

If you werent DJing, what would you want to be doing?

Making music in my studio.

